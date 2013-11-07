Eminem Talks New & Old Albums, Raps With Slaughterhouse On Rap City [VIDEO]

It takes an artist of Eminem‘s pedigree to inspire BET to bring Rap City back — even if just for a day.

Yesterday, host Big Tigger returned to discuss a bevy of topics with the Detroit lyricist that ranged from the first word that comes to mind when he thinks of his albums to the mind state he was in while creating The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

One of the more interesting points in the interview came when Tigger asked Em how he’s found a way to appeal to the new generation. “I don’t know. I think that you would have to ask them yet,” replied the MC.

“I just love Hip-Hop and working on the craft. I’m a MC to the core, and I just stay at. Other than that, you put things out — I guess you hope to be relevant — and you hope that it’s going to connect with certain people. And I’m thankful that there are people out there that it does connect with. But as far as what makes it that way, I’m not sure, because I just rap.”

Eminem spewed numerous quotes like these, as to reaffirm that his heart is in the music alone.

Additionally, Em brought his Shady Records artists Slaughterhouse out to discuss their upcoming album. All involved parties also hit the booth for a freestyle. See it all from Rap City below and on the following pages.

—

Photo:

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »