Eminem’s Childhood Home Damaged In Fire

Eminem’s childhood home was damaged by a fire yesterday evening (November 7) in Detroit. It is the same house pictured on the cover of the Shady Records rapper’s just released new album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

Reports the Detroit Free Press:

Water still dripped today from the charred rafters of the boyhood home of Detroit-area rapper Eminem, after a fire Thursday burned the boarded-up bungalow pictured on the musician’s latest LP, “The Marshall Mathers LP 2.” The Detroit Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 19900 block of Dresden Street near East State Fair, just south of 8 Mile, at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Senior Chief Jack Wiley said. A cause has not been determined. Fan Matt Toporek, 21, of Harper Woods said the abandoned home’s front door was open two days ago when he visited the house, but the inside was intact. Today, the inside was a charred mess. The ceiling between the first and second floors is burned away. Soot stains the exterior above the windows.

Reportedly, the home has changed hands at least 10 times since Eminem’s mother, Deborah Mathers, bought the crib in 1987 for $19,900. Most recently, the home was on the auction block, but despite being reportedly worth $44,000, failed to sell for $500 and is now owned by Land Bank.

So yeah, Eminem’s childhood home could have been copped for the cost of about three pair of Air Jordans, with tax, but no one could be bothered.

Detroit is clearly in a bad ways. And we didn’t even mention a Black woman that was shot in the face while seeking help and a shootout at a barbershop, that all went down in Detroit, too.

Check out a video report about the fire below.

Photo: Tammy Stables Battaglia/Detroit Free Press