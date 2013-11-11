Drake – “Worst Behaviour” [VIDEO]

Drake went the cinematic route yet again in his visual for “Worst Behaviour” from his third studio LP, Nothing Was The Same. As behind the scenes photos revealed, the face of OVO invaded Memphis with his entire team in tow and few southern legends.

Early scenes show Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, rhyming his son’s lyrics while garbed in a ill-fitting suit a la the southern players of old. From there, we see the rapper kicking bars about being under-appreciated alongside some River City locals.

Juicy J, Project Pat, the OVO crew and many more make cameo appearances in the 10-minute long clip. Little X handled the directorial duties for the DJ Dahi-produced cut.

Additionally, fans can expect Drizzy to unveil a proper collaboration with his pops some time in the future.

If you haven’t already, cop Drake’s platinum album, Nothing Was The Same, via iTunes. See the video for “Worst Behaviour” below. Let us know if it was worth the wait in the comments section.

Photo: Vimeo