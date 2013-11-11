15 Hilarious Reactions To Drake’s Father’s Mustache In The “Worst Behaviour” Video

The star of Drake‘s new video for “Worst Behaviour” is clearly his father’s mustache.

That’s right, Dennis Graham has the type of upper lip hair that even Grizzly Adams would salute. Add to the mix a plethora of Steve Harvey suits, and Poppa Drake managed to steal the show.

As per usual, Twitter went crazy about two seconds after Drizzy’s new visual dropped. Besides the commentary on the video’s 10 minutes length, those red camo pants and extensive dialogue on the Toronto rapper’s obsession with the hood, the winner for most comedic commentary was Mr. Graham’s facial hair.

That said, check out 15 hilarious reactions Drake’s dad’s mustache in the “Worst Behaviour” video on the following pages.



