Akon – “So Blue” [VIDEO]

Akon can churn out a potential hit single without any issues. Case in point, the artist-turned-mogul returns with a visual for “So Blue,” a track that fits the bill and is set to appear on his long-awaited Stadium LP.

Here, we see Akon sing about a woman who’s being mistreated by her significant other. “How he end up with a girl like you/ You’re too fine to be looking so blue,” he sings over emotional chords and pop percussion.

In other words, this cut could easily find its way on the Top 40 charts if properly pushed.

The treatment co-stars Tiny Lister Jr. (bka “Debo” from Friday), who plays the female opposite’s villainous beau. See how the story unfolds in the small screen adaptation for Akon‘s “So Blue” below.

Photo: YouTube