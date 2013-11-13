Tom Ford: 25 Rappers Who Got Fresh For GQ [PHOTOS]

Kendrick Lamar cleans up rather nice but he’s not the first rapper to get jiggy for the camera lens of GQ.

The term “GQ” has become a universal term for simply looking casket-ready. Hip-Hop’s love affair with high-end fashion started way back in the 80s when rappers such as Dana Dane, Rakim and Slick Rick made flossing for the world to see a cultural phenomenon.

GQ has taken full advantage of the Hip-Hop motto to be fashionably great within the past few years as well. As long as rappers continue to name drop the likes of Versace, Tom Ford and Givenchy, their working relationship will be a fruitful one for many more cologne-scented pages.

Which brings us to our spotlight of:

25 Rappers In GQ.

By the content of their avant-garde raps, you can guess who the usual suspects GQ decided to make poster boys for their cause. However, scattered throughout the list, the most unsuspecting of rap gods also switched up their style to join the ranks of the handsome and noble.

Hit the gallery and pick up some free fashion tips, gents. Ladies, pick out your future “husband.”

Photo: GQ, Bob Charlotte, Andrew H. Walker, John Shearer, James Barber, Instagram

