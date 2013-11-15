Drake & Rihanna Spend Over $17K At Houston Strip Club [VIDEO]

This may not come as a surprise to some, but yesterday (November 14), Drake and Rihanna were spotted in a Houston gentleman’s club looking extremely chummy and spending a pretty penny.

E! Online reports that the superstars’ late night rendezvous followed the OVO frontman’s “Would You Like A Tour?” show at the Toyota Center. Rih-Rih was among those in attendance to return a favor to Drake, who reportedly surprised her days earlier by showing face at her “Diamonds World Tour” show in Dallas and taking her to dinner afterwards.

Pole athlete Jhonni Blaze told E! News that Rihanna arrived at V Live Gentlemen’s Club sans the MC around 2 am. Drake and his entourage came through about a half hour later.

According to Blaze, the artists “looked like a couple,” and were even dressed alike. Based on her count and reaffirmed by the visual below, Drake spent around $12K, while Rihanna made it rain with a little over $5K. And that’s meager for their earnings.

