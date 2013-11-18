Chris Brown To Release X Files Mixtape

In light of recent mishaps with the law and in his personal life, Chris Brown plans to divert the public’s attention back to his music with a new mixtape. Titled X Files, the project will hold five tracks and should whet appetites as the singer puts the finishing touches on his long-awaited X album.

“X files mixtape Tuesday NOV 19th, 5 songs,” read a message Brown tweeted earlier today. It’s a bit vexing that this short body of work is considered a mixtape, rather than an EP. Nevertheless, it’s assumed that this drop will feature leftover cut from his upcoming studio LP.

Here’s to hoping that this signals new beginnings for the entertainer, who was recently released from a three month stint in rehab for anger management after 16 days. However, the was freed because of community service stemming from the Rihanna case.

Fans can grab X Files when it releases tomorrow via Brown’s website mechanicaldummy.com. See the official artwork below.

Photo: Wire Image