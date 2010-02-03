Young Jeezy Delivering “Trap Or Die 2” With DJ Drama

When Young Jeezy was on his rap come up, aligning himself with the fairly new DJ Drama served as a catapult for both of their careers with releases such as You Can’t Ban The Snowman and I Am The Street Dream.

Another tape that the two were able to create which, coincidentally would be the spark to Jeezy’s career, was Trap Or Die.

Now with their beef dissolved, the two intend to make history once again with the release of the sequel Trap Or Die 2.

Slated to drop this Saturday, a brief preview was given of what to expect in the form of the track “Takeover”

“Takeover” http://usershare.net/wo7ic1s280l2

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/02/young-jeezy-the-takeover.mp3



Still without a date to Thug Motivation 103, this will have to do for now as Jeezy continues to feed the streets until the main course is ready.