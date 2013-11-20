Jay Z’s Collaborators Gather To Discuss The Black Album [VIDEO]

Last week marked 10 years since Jay Z’s The Black Album released. What was thought to be the legend’s final opus had an undoubted impact on Hip-Hop, and is the subject of a tribute piece by Revolt TV that connects with a list of noteworthy collaborators.

Album producers Pharrell, Just Blaze, 9th Wonder, and Aqua as well as Roc-A-Fella affiliates Young Chris of the Young Gunz, Irv Gotti, photographer Johnathan Mannion, and more recalled their experiences working with Jay, how he created and more.

If anything, this will give fans an idea of the Brooklyn MC’s creative disposition at the time and how folks closest to him reacted to it. “Jay’s an interesting character,” Skateboard P said. “The way he writes — mumbling to himself until the verse comes to him — that’s cool to watch someone sit there and Rain Man.”

We’ve heard the stories before, but the always seem to have the same allure. See what we did there? See what the aforementioned folks had to say about The Black Album below.

Photo: YouTube