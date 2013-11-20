Jeezy Announces CTE Partnership With Roc Nation

How did we not see this coming? Jeezy was vocal about his displeasure with his label Def Jam a week ago, and today, he shared plans for his CTE clique that don’t involve the only place he’s called home.

Instead, the Snowman has partnered with Jay Z’s Roc Nation. Yes, you read that right. A photo released via Life + Times, captioned “CTE x Roc Nation x It’s Tha World,” served as the formal announcement.

“Ni**as @DefJamRecords keep playing games if you want!,” Jeezy tweeted about Def Jam. “If Def Jam don’t get this right y’all got an early xmas gift #myfans.”

Apparently, Jeezy’s actions speak louder than his words. At the moment, there aren’t many details about the nature of their deal. See the aforementioned flick after the jump.

