Chris Brown Ordered Back To Rehab, Hurled Rock At Mom’s Car

At this point it’s clear that Chris Brown may just want to go to jail. Details have emerged about the troubled singer’s shortened stay at a rehab facility for anger management. Allegedly in a fit of rage, Brown, who was just ordered back to rehab by a judge, hurled a rock at his mother’s car window, breaking the glass.

Reports TMZ:

We just got hold of the probation report in the Rihanna case, which outlines what happened during his 13 days in a Malibu rehab joint for anger management counseling. According to the report, Chris’ mom showed up for a family session and was urging her son to stay in the facility for extended treatment. Apparently, Chris violently disagreed with her and in a fit of anger threw a rock through her car window, shattering it. The report goes on to say without continued therapy and a strong recovery support network, Probation says his prognosis is “very guarded.” And here’s an interesting detail from the report: before Chris entered rehab on October 29th, he says he had issues with Attention Deficit Disorder and also underwent a period of depression.

Needless to say, the Los Angeles DA was looking to revoke Brown’s probation, which would mean jail time. However, yesterday (November 20) a judge ordered Brown back to a live-in anger management facility for 90 days.

The “Fine China” singer will have to undergo drug testing while at the facility, which must be in Los Angeles county. Brown is also being allowed to travel to Washington D.C. to deal with the criminal assault case that led to all this anger management rehab struggle.

It will be interested to see what affect this will have on the release of Brown’s new album, X, now due out sometime in 2014.

—

Photo: NME