Kendrick Lamar Performs “Swimming Pools” & “Poetic Justice” At American Music Awards [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar repped the Hip-Hop set lovely with a performance of “Swimming Pools (Drank)” and “Poetic Justice” at the 2013 American Music Awards on Sunday (November 24) evening.

The GQ Rapper of the Year‘s fellow TDE sisthren SZA was on hand to help out with the vocals. Backed back a live band, the duo kicked a smooth rendition of “Swimming Pools” before seamlessly transitioning into “Poetic Justice,” minus Drake. Maybe it was nerves thanks to performing on such a big stage, and national television, but SZA should have drank some more tea before her performance, though. No slander.

Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, M.A.D.D. City is in stores right now.

Photo: YouTube