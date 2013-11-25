Seth Rogen Releases “Bound 2” Spoof Co-Starring James Franco [VIDEO]

By now, you’ve probably watched, made comments, or at least heard about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s theatrics in the rapper’s “Bound 2” video. Well, today we receive a very, um, hilarious take on the treatment from actors Seth Rogen and James Franco.

Yes, you read that right. The stars of cult-classic Pineapple Express and a host of other feature films put their own spin on Yeezy’s “love story.” Each of the scene was recreated. And we mean each. Franco personifies West with numerous, layered plaid shirts in tow, while a shirtless Rogen pays Kim K.

If this sounds pause-worthy, just wait, because you haven’t seen anything yet. It gets worse, or funnier, depending on your sense of humor.

Remember what happened the last time West was spoofed? We’re sure Jimmy Kimmel recalls. In any case, check out Seth Rogen and James Franco’s “Bound 2” spoof below.

UPDATE: The Internets placed both the original video and the parody side by side (in one video). Watch on the flip.

