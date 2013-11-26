Yeezus Tour Pop-Up Shop Invades NYC [PHOTOS]

Kanye West is on an unprecedented press run, and his message is plain and simple — he’s going become the “Tupac of product.” That said, the Yeezus tour pop-up shop, a portion of his mission to push/change the culture, invaded New York City last week.

Fans had the opportunity to purchase West’s much-discussed tour merchandise. Yes, the clothing created by Wes Lang that dons a Confederate flag.

355 Bowery St. was the locale for the retail space. Yeezy enthusiast came out in massive amounts to get their hands on a piece from the controversial collection. DONDA’s creative director, Virgil Abloh, showed face to interact with attendees and to undoubtedly gain an idea of how they reacted to the goods sold.

The pop-up shop coincided with the New York run of West’s Yeezus tour, which ended Sunday, November 24. If you didn’t have an opportunity to catch the pop-up shop, see the photos on the following pages.

Photo: FADER, Noisey

