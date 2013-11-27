B.o.B & DJ Drama – Underground Luxury Album Sampler [LISTEN]

Debuting a fair share of tracks from Underground Luxury wasn’t enough for B.o.B, who returned yesterday with a full album sampler to please the fans. DJ Drama assisted with this effort, which is streaming via DatPiff.

Here, the Hustle Gang rapper provides between 45 and 90 seconds worth of the 15 songs set to appear on his third studio LP. This includes recognizable cuts like “Ready,” featuring Future, the 2 Chainz-assissted heater “Headband,” and most recently, a potential hit co-starring Chris Brown called “Throwback.”

The songs are properly tagged by Mr. Thanksgiving, so there’s no country for Internet pirates in case you were wondering.

Underground Luxury will release in its entirety December 17. Fans can pre-order it on iTunes now. The album sampler can be heard below.

Photo: B.o.B