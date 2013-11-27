Joey Bada$$ – “Two Lips” (Prod. By J. Dilla) [LISTEN]

Joey Bada$$ is a breath of fresh air to Hip-Hop fans seeking that classic sound in a fresh package. That said, this new track by the Brooklynite should be exciting, because he spits on unreleased production by the late, great J. Dilla.

Titled “Two Lips,” the song features Joey displaying a wizardry with the words over Jay Dee’s patented off-kilter, soulful production.

This is the audible portion of Akomplice’s capsule collection commemorating one of Detroit’s finest gifts to emceeing and producing. The release, available for purchase November 29, is comprised of a t-shirt, crewneck sweater, and 7” pressing of “Two Lips.”

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from Akomplice’s drop will be donated to the J Dilla Foundation, an organization ran and founded by Dilla’s mother Maureen “Ma Dukes” Yancey that gives underprivileged children music lessons, instruments, etc.

Hear “Two Lips” below.

[via Complex]

—

Photo: Akomplice