Big Boi & André 3000 Spotted Together In Atlanta [PHOTO]

As you may or may not know, Billboard reported that Outkast planned to reunite at Coachella 2014 and perhaps more shows afterwards. Of course, this was all hearsay from anonymous sources, but a few recent photos of Andre “André 3000” Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton together may add some validity to those rumors.

Daddy Fat Sax uploaded a flick of he and his partner in rhyme on Instagram captioned, “Just leaving the old Stewart Ave. #unf**kwittable.” He could be seen rocking an Outkast jacket. Foreshadowing, much?

In any case, fans are sure to set the Internets ablaze after seeing these pictures. Hopefully, the legendary duo will give official word on those Coachella rumors sooner than later. Also, to say that we wouldn’t mind a new Outkast album would be an understatement.

See the aforementioned pics of the rapping pair after the jump.

Photo: Instagram

