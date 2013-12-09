Freddie Gibbs To Release Jeezy Diss Track

What’s beef? Freddie Gibbs can answer that question just fine, since he still has a bone to pick with his former boss Jeezy.

CTE’s lost rap prodigy took to Twitter early Sunday morning with a message for the Snowman. “I blow jeezy f kennedy head off one one of these new records. #ESGN,” read his first tweet. That was followed by a harsher message, stating “On 5 all y’all rap ni**az don’t want the fade wit Freddie Kane.”

Following two more messages, we now know that Gibbs hasn’t buried the hatchet with Jeezy. Since parting ways with CTE, Gangsta Gibbs has been vocal about how his situation was mishandled and that the Atlanta rapper didn’t have his best interests in mind.

Jeezy hasn’t spoken much on the topic. He has, however, refocused his energy on rebuilding his clique by acquiring Compton’s YG and Detroit’s Doughboyz Cashout.

There’s no word on where Gibbs’ forthcoming Jeezy diss will land, but the MC is currently prepping he and Madlib’s collaborative album, Piñata, for a February 4 release. Hear their latest single “Harold’s” here. Check out the aforementioned tweets on the following pages.

Photo: The FADER

