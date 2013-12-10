E-40 ft. Rick Ross & French Montana – “Champagne” [LISTEN]

Having OG status in Hip-Hop pretty much ensures that you can work with any MC of your choosing. That said, E-40 returns with a new song called “Champagne” from The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil 6, featuring Rick Ross and French Montana.

From our standpoint, this line up has club smash written all over it. However, this record is geared towards the streets if anything. Forty Water and company talk that talk over a synth-heavy beat with a hazy feel.

Expect braggadocios raps to appear in influx on this tune, which is set off by a chorus that chants, “Get up early, told the b**tch to give brain/ The brushed my teeth with champagne.” Yes, it’s that real.

The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil 6 hit stores today (December 10) along with parts four and five. All together, fans can have 45 new E-4o tracks if they’re willing to pony up the fee. Hear “Champagne” below.

[via HHNM]

—

Photo: Power 105.1