B.o.B – Underground Luxury Album Stream [LISTEN]

With a week to go until Underground Luxury releases, B.o.B decided to stream his third studio album for fans to enjoy guilt free.

This time around, the Hustle Gang rapper provided 15 new tracks, including “We Still In This,” “Headband,” “Ready,” and more. The aforementioned songs and others on the LP feature some of the top rappers doing it. That includes T.I., 2 Chainz, Future, Juicy J, and more. There’s also some R&B contributions on the project from Chris Brown (who also raps) and Ester Dean.

Underground Luxury is definitely a change of pace for B.o.B, who found his early success doing records with a pop sentiment. Expect a more Hip-Hop feel this time around, and a handful of club records to boot. Be sure to cop the full listening effort when it releases December 17.

In the mean time, stream Underground Luxury below.

—

Photo: B.o.B