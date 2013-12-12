Rich Gang ft. Birdman, Detail & Kendrick Lamar – “100 Favors” [VIDEO]

Birdman isn’t quite done with promoting this past summer’s Rich Gang album. In fact, he debuted a visual for the sentimental love song, “100 Favors,” featuring Kendrick Lamar and Detail.

Though Detail’s chorus chants, “I’m sitting here sipping on the last bit of vodka and all I ever see is your face,” the treatment features little to no aspects of love in the air. Instead, there seemed to be a lot more emphasis place on the Rich Gang lifestyle.

The YMCMB CEO and company occupy a beautiful mansion, where some women just happen to be shaking their money makers. Sounds like something you’ve seen before, right?

Again, you’ll find “100 Favors” and more on the Rich Gang LP. Find that on iTunes right now. Check out the Hannah Lux Davis-directed video below.

Photo: YouTube