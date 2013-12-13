Watch All 15 Beyoncé Album Video Previews [VIDEO]

The Internets have awoken to the buzz of the Queen Bee as Beyoncé dropped a new, self-titled album without any promotion, publicity or permission.

Who’s your mommy?

We were tricked to thinking this day would come sometime in 2014, but with her A+-lister status, she can do whatever the hell she wants. And that includes taking full advantage of the digital age to give the fans an exclusive interactive experience.

As luck would have it, every song on Beyoncé is accompanied by its own video. Not studio session or janky one-shot clip but complete videos that will surely make the folks over at REVOLT’s job a lot easier. That also means featured artists such as Drake and Mr. Carter make appearances as well.

The entire iTunes package allows you download the videos with the music but this isn’t the Queen’s first drug deal. She’s put sample on YouTube for the fans to get their feet wet before they dive all in.

Hit the gallery to check them out including the album-only exclusive “Grown Woman.”

