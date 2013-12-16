The Game ft. Jadakiss, Styles P & AR-16 – “Last Supper” [LISTEN]

The Game was in a collaborative space while creating his Jesus Piece album. We’re reminded of this by a throwaway track that recently surfaced called “Last Supper.”

Here, the Compton native rhymes alongside his rapper friends Jadakiss, Styles P, and AR-16. A record can’t be anything but a street heater with that line up. The LOX duo set the tone with a lyrical spar session. The veterans’ classic two-man routine proved to be infectious, leaving Game and AR-16 no choice but to follow suit.

While this cut is undeniably good, we can see why it didn’t make the final cut on Jesus Piece. It simply didn’t fit the LP’s mold. However, if The Game is in a giving mood due to the holiday spirit, we’d appreciate any more loose releases you could spare.

Hear why via “Last Supper” below.

