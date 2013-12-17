Live At The Event: Cali Christmas 2013 With Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, J. Cole & More [PHOTOS]

Power 106’s annual Cali Christmas concert went down this past weekend, December 14, in Anaheim, CA without a glitch in the Matrix.

Its platform is tried and true: combining the top movers and shakers that align with their radio station’s demographic and let them get busy in concert.

This year’s showcase pitted industry vets in Rick Ross, 2 Chainz and let them share the stage with Freshmen-turned-superstars, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and B.o.B.

Not one performance in the show ran dull or over its allotted time to where became a forced issue. The recently-engaged J. Cole and his band gave old hits like “Work Out” and “Nobody’s Perfect” a fresh makeover with live instrumentation while Rick Ross barely scratched the surface on his hit-laden catalag but still had fun breaking a sweat. 2 Chainz is more than confident putting his latest B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time material into the forefront and B.o.B is still the premier rapper for crowd interaction.

The hometown heroes in Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul served as the anchors for the show, taking turns assisting in cuts from good kid, m.A.A.D. city, Control System and the forthcoming Oxymoron. Power 106’s Big Boy, Rikki Martinez, Jeff G. Yesi Ortiz, Krystal Bee and DJ Felli Fel also took turns mastering the ceremony.

Hit the gallery for pics from the event. Hip-Hop CA definitely had a Merry Christmas this year.

Photo: TC, Joel Marasigan

