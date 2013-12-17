B.o.B – “Paper Route” [VIDEO]

Freshly removed from his Cali Christmas performance, B.o.B knows there’s money out there to made and he’s looking to be paid in full with his new “Paper Route” video.

Bobby Ray is renown for his versatility as a rapper/rocker/R&Ber but this clip doubles as promotion for the recently released Underground Luxury and a reminder that the Atlanta superstar hasn’t let his pop sensibilities compromise his gangsta.

Underground Luxury has plenty of enticement for the paying customer but on “Paper Route,” Bob cold-heartedly spits, “Won’t hear this on the radio/this here ain’t for publishing/This ain’t that bubble gum sh*t/No, this ain’t that double mint.”

The video finds B.o.B and his presidential escorts stuntin’ in the nation’s capital with lofty goals of overtaking the U.S. Treasury. For the love of the money, indeed.

Watch the video below and dont’ forget to grab B.o.B’s third opus on iTunes. Flip over to the next page to see B.o.B’s latest magazine cover, courtesy of Rolling Out. Ham Squad is winning.

Photo: WSHH

