Ja Rule Warns Haters He’ll Be Back!!!

In an unforeseen and unprovoked move, Ja Rule says that he is ready to make a comeback, with this upcoming agenda possibly set to ruffle more than a few feathers. Supposedly returning with a “chip” on his shoulders, the former face of what used to be a glorious stable and lucrative franchise in Irv Gotti’s Murder Inc Records, the baritoned rapper also plans on launching a new website. In a video that recently surfaced on the internet, Rule expounded upon his musical goals, all the while, serving notice to enemies both old and new.

“Word to God, Rule York in the building. That’s the motherf*c*ing first blog on Rule York TV on the iPhizzle cam n*gga. I’m getting a lot of hardcore footage. All you bi*ch a*s ni**as out there, I’m letting y’all know I’m coming and I’m fu*ki*g, oh, I got a chip on my shoulders this year bi*ch. I’mma let you know something for real for real, brand new ni**a. Nothing fu**ing stale, faded, brand new ni**a. Get ready. I’m lettin’ y’all ni**as know man, you got about 60 to 90 days then I’ma put my package in your mouth man. Watch yourselves homies, telling you.”

Eloquently stated Jeffrey Atkins….Another Fine Product of New York’s public school system.

Now Ja, come with the music.