Freddie Gibbs – “Thug Till It’s Over” [LISTEN]

Freddie Gibbs returns with a certified toe-tapper in “Thug Till It’s Over.” As the title infers, the song, while groovy, doesn’t deter the Gary, Ind. native from sticking to his street roots.

Nevertheless, this sounds like the music your mother cleans to on a Sunday morning. Credit that production duo Cookin’ Soul. Don’t lose sight of Gangsta Gibbs, the star of the show, in the euphoric groove. His rhymes are as potent as ever on this release.

“As I smoke away my young mind/ Killing through the night, I hope I live to see the sunshine/ And when you n***as put me in the ground, let me headstone read ‘F*k one time,'” Gibbs raps.

“Thug Till It’s Over” only makes us antsier for the next Freddie Gibbs project. Fortunately, he and Madlib are gearing up to drop Piñata on February 4. Until then vibe out to “Thug Till It’s Over” below.

Photo: FADER