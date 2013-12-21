Beyoncé Gifts 750 Walmart Customers With $50 Gift Cards [VIDEO]

Beyoncé isn’t letting Target’s refusal to sell her new album turn her into a Christmas Grinch. On the contrary, the superstar singer recently surprised the small town of Tewksbury, Massachusetts and gave everybody in attendance at their local Walmart a $50 gift card.

According to the store manager, her grand total for the acts of grace cost her $37,500.

Via US Weekly:

The 32-year-old international superstar continued to shock fans on the heels of her newly released, record-breaking album. The singer showed up to a Walmart store in Tewksbury, Massachusetts on Friday, Dec. 20, to purchase her album Beyonce. To top it off, Beyonce addressed the crowd — 750 fans — by using the store’s loud speaker while purchasing her new album and gift for Blue. “Hello Walmart shoppers, testing Walmart shoppers,” she said. “It’s Beyonce! And I stopped by the store today because my record has arrived. I want to give everyone a gift. For everyone in the store right now, the first $50 of your holiday gifts are on me. Merry, merry Christmas from Beyonce!”

The self-titled album broke records on iTunes by selling over 820K records in a three-day time frame but Target declined to carry it in their stores due to its initial online exclusivity. Walmart proudly waited until December 18 to sell the physical copies but only in clean version format.

Being proud will make you miss out on a great thing. Check out the video below of Yoncé interacting with the Christmas shoppers.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#ec=hwcG93aTqisUUb4qp3k8inljkCvXl1RD&pbid=NTU2NmNlMDlhM2NmMWJkM2JhMTNiZDAz

—

Photo Us Weekly