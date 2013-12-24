TDE’s Top Dawg Claims Label Is Releasing 6 Albums In 2014 [PHOTOS]

If you paid close attention to The Top Albums of 2013, you would notice a glaring omission as far as the who’s who’s of today are concerned.

Despite a considerably big omnipresence, thanks in part to good kid, m.A.A.d. city picking up traction in the springtime, Top Dawg Entertainment didn’t release a single project in 2013.

According to their cryptic and totalitarian leader, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, 2014 will be a complete 180° as the small yet effective roster is set to churn out six projects by this time next year.

Taking to his Twitter soapbox similar to when he pulled their lead attraction from GQ’s Men of the Year party, the CEO ranted, “WE RAN 2013 WITH OUT DROPPING 1 ALBUM. I WONDER WUTS GONE HAPPEN IN 2014 WHEN I DROP 6.. THEY NOT READY 4 THIS #TDE #HiiiPoWeR TAKE OVER”

A quick perusal of the Hip-Hop Wired archives will highlight several lofty goals that weren’t accomplished by their set date. So while politics or God-allowing one of the albums to catch wildfire like Kendrick’s debut may derail the goal, the label has already started to put the plan into motion before the ball has even dropped.

Schoolboy Q was recently given the greenlight by the Interscope brass to unveil his February Oxymoron release date.

Six albums sounds very No Limit tank-ish, though. Check out Tiffith’s statement on the next page so you know we just didn’t make all this up.

