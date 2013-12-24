LeBron James Posterizes Paul Millsap Something Awful [VIDEO]

If Paul Millsap wanted a picture with LeBron James, surely all he had to was ask. Instead, last night, the Atlanta Hawks forward decided to try to take a charge while King James was on his way to rim, resulting in a vicious posterization.

It’s not like Millsap couldn’t have seen things playing out the way they did. Just a few days ago rookie Ben McLemore attempted the same foolish play. Take a charge, turnover for the opposing team, coach will say “Good job,” right?

Nah, bruh.

LeBron James has a vertical leap that negates such aspirations. Instead, you can best believe both McLemore and Millsap will be appearing in those SLAM magazine pin ups shortly.

Watch Millsap get blessed below, and revisit the baptism of McLemore on the flip. Oh yeah, Miami won the game 121-119 in OT.

—

Photo: YouTube/NBA

1 2Next page »