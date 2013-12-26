Future & Ciara Host Toy Drive In Atlanta, Spark Pregnancy Rumors [PHOTOS]

The holidays bring the best out of artists who have the extra cash to give to charity and it also makes for good PR.

Hip-Hop’s newest power couple, Future and Ciara recently hosted a toy drive in their shared hometown of Atlanta with former NFL player, Tyrone Poole.

The act of Christmas thanksgiving was fueled by the rapper’s Astronaut Kids and went on without a hitch but the bigger story was the speculation behind his fiancee’s appearance.

While both appeared to be dressed for the weather and comfort; he sporting the new Air Jordan 12 Taxi’s; she rocking the highly controversial Air Jordan 11 Gamma Blues, her baggy clothes and flustered demeanor immediately brought about pregnancy rumors around the Internet.

Future is infamous for his baby mama drama and it’s an ordeal Ciara has had to cross paths with as well, so official news of her pregnancy wouldn’t be all that surprising.

Regardless, the kids come first so check out all the pics in the gallery of the little tots not only receiving toys but much needed winter outfitting as well.

