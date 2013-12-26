Chris Brown – “Wildcat” (Prod. By Drumma Boy) [LISTEN]

Chris Brown has a lot of new material tucked away. As fans await his long-delayed X album, the singer debuts a track with tons of sexual undertones called “Wildcat.”

Brown created this track with producer and longtime collaborator Drumma Boy. Marijuana, the numerous nicknames for it, and the acts that surround smoking it take on a new meaning, as the crooner sings about a wild night on the seductive tune. “I’ma break you down, baby/ Lick you like a swisher,” he chants on the chorus.

Ironically, Brown was recently ordered to stop smoking medicinal marijuana after his probation was revoked.

Never the less, “Wildcat” and “Loyal,” featuring Lil Wayne and French Montana, should hold fans over until we receive more news about X. Hear the former of the two below.

