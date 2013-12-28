Drake ft. Soulja Boy – “We Made It (Freestyle)” [LISTEN]

Drake promised he’d release a hand full of songs before the year ends. Today, we received the first, titled “We Made It Freestyle,” featuring Soulja Boy.

The OVO rapper has a history of padding his tracks with lines that become commonplace terms in Hip-Hop. That said, expect to hear the phrase, “N***a we made,” often in the coming weeks. Drake talks his ish in a pair of verses using that “Versace” flow.

Soulja Boy’s role is limited to ad-libs and reiterations of how he, too, has made it. Keep an eye out for more output from Drizzy today, as he tweeted “Trophies up next.” Listen to “We Made It” below.

