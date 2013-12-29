Game, ScHoolBoy Q, E-40, Ja Rule & More Perform At Fresh Fest 2013 [VIDEO]

93.5 KDay’s Fresh Fest 2013 was on and popping in the City of Angels last night, December 28. The premier West Coast attraction featured Hip-Hop at its finest as the rest of the world prepared themselves for the coming of 2014.

Headliner Game wooed the crowd with various selections from his Jesus Piece album, which still carried him throughout the year. To the sold-out Nokia Theater’s delight, he also brought his neighboring rapper homies who had a few things brewing themselves.

ScHoolboy Q’s Oxymoron is one of the most anticipated albums in the forthcoming months and he took the stage and performed his new staple, “Collard Greens” while YG made a cameo to spit “My N***a” and Problem covered his “Like Whaaat” single as well.

Rounding up the line-up was the ever charitable E-40 and his Function Music partner Too $hort, Ja Rule, Mystikal and Scarface.

If you missed the action, never fret. The Internet only sleeps Neverary 32nd. Flip through the gallery to see the best performances from the show.

[HHH]

—

Photo: YouTube

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »