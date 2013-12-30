Terry Richardson Shoots A$AP Rocky For Paper Magazine [PHOTOS]

Photographer Terry Richardson shot a handful of rappers this year, and he closes out with one more starring A$AP Rocky for French publication Paper magazine. This marks the second time the shutterbug and the Harlem native connected .

It only made since for the article to be titled “Fashion Killa,” as Rocky is known to be fashionable. Here, he can be seen wearing an array of looks. Some are influenced by current streetwear trends, and others have more of a high fashion look. Of the latter, Rocky sports a knitted zebra-print Versace sweater that definitely sticks out.

See the photos Terry Richardson shot of A$AP Rocky in the gallery on the following pages. See anything that you’d cop? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Terry Richardson

