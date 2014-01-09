Freddie Gibbs ft. Problem – “One Eighty Seven” [VIDEO]

By now, most of you are familiar with the terms “Murder Mami” or “drop dead gorgeous.” Their meanings are used to describe women who have looks that can kill with a single glance.

Freddie Gibbs and Problem put a gangsta twist on their lingo with every rap that they spit and for Gary, Indiana’s crowned prince’s latest effort, ESGN (Evil Seeds Grow Naturally), they simply labeled them as “187.”

Director John Colombo captures a stable of beautiful stallions complete with uzi’s and flawless makeup as the duo “kick the tales that they know so well.”

The aforementioned ESGN marks one of the many breakout efforts Gangsta Gibbs has planned since parting ways on a sour note with Young Jeezy’s CTE imprint. His West Coast homie Problem has been following the similar independent route to freedom, freshly removed off his first studio effort, Understand Me in late December.

Bangin’ candy and brandishing guns is the American Hip-Hop way. Push play on the video below to get a dosage of both. Don’t forget to snatch up the audio version as well.

—

Photo: YouTube