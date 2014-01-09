50 Cent’s Baby Mama Claims He Hasn’t Seen Son In 2 Years

A constantly delayed new album isn’t 50 Cent‘s only headache. The Queens rapper’s first baby mama has put him on blast for allegedly not seeing their teenaged son in a couple of years.

Reports TMZ:

Marquise Jackson’s mother Shaniqua Tompkins tells TMZ, the last time 50 Cent saw 17-year-old Marquise was May 2012, several months before 50’s second child Sire Jackson was born.

We’re told Fiddy hasn’t even spoken to Marquise since the two had a very public falling out in January 2013 over text messages.

The fight stemmed from a botched visitation attempt — 50 claimed he showed up to Marquise’s house in Atlanta to visit, but Marquise refused to answer the door, and the texts that followed were brutal … including messages like, “F**k you stop texting me” and “I don’t have a son anymore.”

Now Marquise feels abandoned … because 50 is showering Sire with attention and hasn’t bothered to reach out to Marquise.

As for 50, his rep tells TMZ, “50 is saddened by the attention-seeking tactics of his son’s mother. He remains a proud and supportive father and feels blessed to have two sons.” A source connected to 50 says the woman hasn’t worked since 2002 and this is ultimately a money grab.