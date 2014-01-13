Kendrick Lamar Performs At CES Beats By Dre Party [PHOTOS]

UPDATE: We’ve received footage of Kendrick Lamar’s CES 2014 performance courtesy of Ray P. See it after the jump.

Last night (January 9), Dr. Dre closed out CES 2014 in Las Vegas with an extravagant Beats By Dre party at LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. There fans were treated to performances by special guests Kendrick Lamar and DJ Axwell of Swedish House Mafia.

The world renowned DJ kept the crowd moving, as he spun the night away. The Compton rapper performed “Swimming Pools,” “B*tch Don’t Kill My Vibe,” and “m.A.A.d. City” from his debut good kid, m.A.A.d city.

Along with Dre, a list of other noteworthy attendees included Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am, singer and songwriter Skylar Grey, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd, Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall, Miss California 2013 Crystal Lee, and celebrity chef Akira Back.

See a few flicks from the event at the following pages

[Spotted footage at Rap Radar]

—

Photo: Beats By Dre/ Carma Pr

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »