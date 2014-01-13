Drake Shoots “Wu-Tang Forever (Remix)” Video In Harlem? [PHOTOS]

Drake was in New York City — Harlem to be exact — over the weekend shooting a visual. Last night, Noisey was on hand to snap some photos of the otherwise secretive setting.



Rumor has it that the OVO frontman was filming the “Wu-Tang Forever (Remix)” treatment. Though no Wu-Tang Clan members were on the scene, photos show Drake inside and on the roof of Watt’s Court apartment building in West Harlem. Uptown’s own A$AP Rocky (rumored to be on the original) could also be seen alongside the Grammy winner.

Somehow, there was use for an eggshell white grand piano as well. The answers for this should come out in due time, but until then, see images of Drake and company in the gallery on the following pages.

Photo: Noisey

