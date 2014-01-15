Serious Sisters: 14 Stars You Didn’t Know Were Alpha Kappa Alpha Members [PHOTOS]

Today (January 15) is the 106 anniversary of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. The first sorority for African-American women, it has enjoyed a storied legacy with a number of renowned women being members.

Founded by 20 women, referred to as “pearls,”on the campus of Howard University in 1908, the pink and green wearing sisters have always carried themselves with sophistication while being dedicated to service while its programs “center on significant issues in families, communities, government halls and world assembly chambers.”

AKA’s notable membership also spans worldwide and includes actresses, activists, civic leaders and all around needle movers throughout the world. Check out 14 stars you may not know were Alpha Kappa Alpha members in the following pages.

Photo: WENN.com

