Step Brothers (Alchemist & Evidence) ft. Action Bronson – “Mums In The Garage” [LISTEN]

Not to be taken literally, producer/rapper Alchemist and West Coast MC Evidence are Step Brothers. Today, the tandem are back with hard hitting rhymes and production on a new track called “Mums In The Garage,” featuring Action Bronson.

This is the latest leak from Step Brothers’ upcoming album Lord Steppington. You’d think Bronsolino was the duo’s second cousin, twice removed, because of how comfortable he sounds rapping alongside of them. The Queens rapper’s blunt rhymes are leveled out by grittier (but equally exaggerated) verses from Alan The Chemist and Evidence.

Lord Steppington releases Tuesday, January 21, and is currently available for pre-order here. Guest appearances included Styles P, Roc Marciano, Blu, and Oh No.

Stream Step Brothers’ “Mums In The Garage” below.

—

Photo: