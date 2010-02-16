Freekey Zekey: “Trials Of A Hustler” – Part 2 [Video]

“Because of the situation that’s been going on a lot of people tend to put Crips and Bloods in a negative stand point because that’s what they want to show. The government want to view it as something negative because of the fact they don’t want people to unite. They don’t want people to come together. Back in the day it was the Black Panthers, they shut them down because the unity with them started to grow, started to get real powerful. Same as with Bloods and Crips, it’s on you to choose to do what you want to do and with who you want to do it with.”

Hip-Hop Wired recently connected with Dipset Capo Freekey Zekey as he shed insight on the turmoil with Dipset and his feelings about a reunion. Peep the continuation.

Let’s see how 730 he really is… [Peep More After The Jump] More

Continuing to pimp this Hip-Hop game harder than Willie Dynomite, he know reveals his thoughts on Jay-Z and Damon Dash and the Roc-A-Fella split and gives his comparison of the Crips and Bloods to The Black Panthers. Not one to dodge questions, he also answers the accusation about him snitching.

Hip-Hop Wired: A few years ago there was a rumor out there that you were a snitch. Many people are comparing “Feel Me” because you are talking about Cam’s shiesty contracts and Jim stealing, to you snitching again. What really happened to clear up everything and what do you have to say to the bloggers that wrote that?

Freekey: I just have to say I’ve been out of jail since November 20, 2006. Now I’m an artist and I’m a popular artist and I’m on a major label who I’m a forefather of, I’m a president of Diplomat Records and I’m everywhere. If you put “www dot Freaky” in there, I’m popping up all over the place. If I was snitching the minutes that says everything would’ve been all over the place. Anyone that wants to verify my story, look it up, they’re called minutes. You can get them, you can look me up and check my records.

To answer your question about the incident that night these guys tried to rob me… I beat one of the guys up, took his gun. Unfortunately one of my friends was killed and I got shot also and hit by a car. The next day, I woke up in a hospital with handcuffs on saying I murdered my man.

The police said they said they had a picture of me with the gun and all I said was if you got a picture of me with the gun, then you should know how I got the gun. That’s how those guys got locked up and plus there was a girl there and she told everything. A lot of ignorance plays a big part in that because when I went to the stand I had to tell my side of the story about how I got the gun because they were charging me with the murder of my friend which I didn’t do.

That’s where the snitching was supposed to quote unquote intertwine with Freekey. As far as the song is concerned, everything I mentioned, everybody else already mentioned, this is the same thing Juelz mentioned. Cam had his interview, he mentioned it and when Jim had his interview he mentioned it. So everything, whatever’s been said, it’s like I’m not the first guy that’s been talking about Dipset’s issues, actually I’m the last person that said something.

Hip-Hop Wired: Let’s talk about Jim Jones. There’ are a few bloods, [it’s no secret that in the last few years Jim Jones has been claiming Blood gang] about a month or so ago, that came out and said Jim Jones is not really a part of the Blood gang. An O.G. came out and said that Jim Jones bought his way in. Are you affiliated with any gang and secondly what is your take on the situation?

Freekey: With me, yeah I’m affiliated. I can’t sit there and say I’m not. Yes I am, very much so. Everybody takes that to a negative stand point. It’s what you do no matter what you affiliated with. Whatever your job is, your cohorts, your people who you employ with. If you’ve got a crew of people, that’s your crew. What you choose to do with your entity whether it’s positive or negative, that’s on you.

Because of the situation that’s been going on a lot of people tend to put Crips and Bloods in a negative stand point because that’s what they want to show. The government want to view it as something negative because of the fact they don’t want people to unite. They don’t want people to come together. Back in the day it was the Black Panthers, they shut them down because the unity with them started to grow, started to get real powerful. Same as with Bloods and Crips, it’s on you to choose to do what you want to do and with who you want to do it with.

Hip-Hop Wired: There’s a difference though. Me being from the South, I know a lot of people that’s in both gangs. There’s a difference between The Black Panthers in the 60’s who were coming together for community and unity amongst African Americans and the Bloods and Crips gangs.

Not to mention you have a lot of little kids because it was originally on the west coast and Midwest and all of a sudden it spread to the east coast and it’s over there heavy and you got a lot of people that’s dumbing out whenever the gang beef is supposed to be squashed…

Freekey: What’s the real difference, didn’t they shut The Black Panthers down?

Hip-Hop Wired: Yeah, but they weren’t hustling until the end and that’s really the true demise of the Black Panthers. Now you got kids out there that don’t understand what gangs are truly about, all they seeing is one image. I’m not going to put it solely on Jim because he’s not the only one that’s doing that, there are a lot of cats in the industry that are perpetrating and giving that negative light on the gang life.

I understand where you’re coming from, in the community it is solidarity especially for the people that don’t have families. It’s good to have that brotherhood, but at the same time a lot of kids aren’t doing it that way. They doing it because their favorite rapper is a Blood and talking about bang bang shoot ‘em up with tears under their eyes… when they haven’t even killed anybody.

Freekey: At the same time people take it in a negative. If you look at the people who are claiming Blood or Crip they are actually entrepreneurs and that should really take the negative away. These Bloods and Crips had to work hard and had to sacrifice a lot of things to become a well known person. Look at what this Blood did to get himself self employed.

He wasn’t running around, some of his words may be a little harsh but that’s coming up in the hood but anybody can tell you that. A lawyer can tell you if he was raised in the hood, there are a lot of killings going on. He might become a defense attorney and try to help out everybody that gets locked up to get out of jail.

As far as Jim’s situation, the Bloods hit his projects first. When he was very young, he grew up in a situation that really forced him into it a little bit. Eventually it just turned into a way of life. Jim does what he do, his mom’s wasn’t doing too good. She was out in the street and his father wasn’t around so he was living with his grandmother. When you are young and you feel like there is no one to understand you, those are the people you cling on to.

Hip-Hop Wired: What do you think the biggest misconception about you is?

Freekey: That’s kind of hard for me to answer because I really don’t care what people think.

Hip-Hop Wired: I can understand that, but it sounds like to me you on the blogs. Of course you can’t let it knock your hustle but what are the common threads that if people really knew Freekey Zekey they wouldn’t let that come out their mouth?

Freekey: I guess I would have to say the snitching thing. I would rather you do your homework before you just talk. A lot of people go on what they hear. They read part of the story or my man told me that and it’s not true. I open my arms as wide as possible to go check inside my heart to see where it’s at, because I give you me. If today we did this interview, tomorrow we do this interview, you’re going to get the same type of person. I’ve been through a lot. I’ve been shot twice, I’ve been to jail, I’ve seen a lot of people that I love go down, I’ve seen people I love die.

My body is numb to the bullShyte. I can see it, smell it, and I get the heebie jeebies when I’m around somebody that’s like that. I just learned how to maneuver around it all, plus I’ve been in this rap game for 12 years and 99.9 percent of these motherFawkers are phony. They out for one thing.

They tell you they love you and they can’t wait for you to blink so they can cut your throat. That’s why I really don’t say nothing to be honest because I don’t care about what anybody thinks. I’m a cool, calm and collected person. I pray every night; I got my bible open and I try to read it every night.

Hip-Hop Wired: Last question is… Of course you guys were with Roc-A-Fella Records and it’s no secret that Dipset fell out with Jay-Z. As of late, a lot of people have been coming out the wood works saying this and that about him, what’s your take on the situation?

Freekey: For the record, Dipset didn’t make Dame and Jay fall out. We’re just some workhorses and that’s what started the tension. Initially, we were in debt $1.4 million dollars with Sony. Cam consulted with Dame who paid the 1.4 million for us to come to Roc-A-Fella. Once we got to Roc-A-Fella, Cam sat me, Juelz and Jim down, and we decided that we are not going to stop at nothing to get it popping on a higher level than everybody else. As soon as we got to Roc-A-Fella we went hard.

If you check the history soon as we got on Roc-A-Fella Records, Cam album came out then the Diplomat album came out. We pushed people back because of our work. Honestly, when Cam got there he already had an album done. He already had a song that was beating hard on the radio waves. “Oh Boy” took off and as we were growing. I guess in the in house’s eye it was looking like we came in with everything going our way, but they weren’t putting in the work that we were and that’s why they weren’t receiving any of the benefits. I think that eventually it started to lay on Jay and I guess he took it to heart.

Hip-Hop Wired: A lot of people blame the death of the dynasty on the rumor that Jay-Z went on vacation, comes back to find that Dame had appointed Cam as President of Roc-A-Fella and that spot was originally intended for Memphis Bleek.

Freekey: Actually the Presidency of Roc-A-Fella was supposed to be three people. Cam, [Memphis] Bleek and Beanie [Sigel]. Dame had a conversation with Cam letting them know what was going to happen [with the presidency] and Cam was going to the radio station. It wasn’t meant to be wrong in any kind of way. Cam just said it and Jay wasn’t back yet. It was going to happen anyway, but the way Cam spoke about it made it seem like it was just him and it was supposed to be split down three ways.

It happened that way because it happened too fast. Basically Cam let the cat out the bag too early and when he did the world just snatched it and smothered it. People got to talking and then family members talking and Shyte got all crazy and that’s what basically started the crumble that broke the diamond in Roc-A-Fella.

Hip-Hop Wired: Bottom line, do you have beef with Jay?

Freekey: Hell no, I ain’t got no beef with Jay. If anything good looking [laughs]. He and Dame had to have spoke because they were partners and there had to be some type of talk to bring us on. We rocked out on Roc-A-Fella and that’s how we got the millions that we got. Regardless of the situation, shout out to Jay-Z because of the fact that if it wasn’t for Jay there would be no Roc-A-Fella. There would be no Dame and there would be no Cam getting on Roc-A-Fella.

To read the first part of this interview as Freekey Zekey discusses his latest projects, his crew, making Dipset headquaters in North Carolina, and his takes on bootlegging and the file sharing industries click here.