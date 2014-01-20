Jay Z, Wale, Freeway & More Hit Magna Carter World Tour Afterparty In DC [PHOTOS]

Jay Z and his Magna Carter World Tour hit the Verizon Center in Washington, DC last Thursday (January 16) night. The prerequisite afterparty went down at Echostage and Wale, Freeway and more were in the spot.

Hova kept it low key in some black cement Air Jordan 3s and a grey hoodie. The party was sponsored by D’ussé and nightlife connoisseur Alex Gidewon who always seems to be putting together festivities for your favorite A-list rappers.

The Magna Carter Holy Grail tour hits the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island last night (January 19) and will be in Pittsburgh tomorrow.

Check out photos from the afterparty in the following pages.

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

