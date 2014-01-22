Freddie Gibbs Speaks On Continuous Jeezy Disses

Freddie Gibbs isn’t one to be trifled with. As seen with his long-winded beef with former associate, Jeezy, the Gary, Ind. wordsmith is relentless towards his enemies.

Gangsta Gibbs spoke on why he continues to diss CTE’s frontman during a recent interview with XXL. Simple and plain, the rapper said, “If I don’t like a motherf**ker, I’m not about to act like I like a motherf**ker.”

There’s really no arguing with that. Gibbs explained that his statement can apply to anyone who disagrees as well.

“I flat out don’t fuck with dude,” Gibbs continued. “He a liar. That is what it is. To me, it’s not real. Until you formally make that sh*t right with me…all the motherf**ker gotta do is [say], ‘My bad, Gibbs.'”

We doubt that he’ll receive a formal apology from the Snowman any time soon. That said, expect Gibbs, who compared his candidacy when speaking his mind to Pimp C, to send shots Jeezy’s way whenever he see’s fit.

Read the full interview here.

