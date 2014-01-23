Big Boi Reveals Plans To Release A New Solo Album [VIDEO]

Fans near and far are excited for the upcoming string of Outkast reunions, but if that isn’t enough, they can expect solo output from at least one member of the legendary duo. While speaking with Revolt TV, Big Boi announced plans to release another solo LP.

The news came while Daddy Fat Sax was discussing why he and André 3000 decided to tour. “It’s all about the 20 year anniversary of Southernplayalistic. It’s a long time to still be doing music at a high caliber and having fun doing it,” Big Boi said.

Then came the announcement. “Look out for that new Big Boi solo record coming too,” the ATLien revealed. The veteran wordsmith describes the contents of the project as a surprise. He’s also been in the studio with longtime collaborator Killer Mike, who’s gained a lot of traction as one-half of Run The Jewels.

Hear Big Boi speak with Revolt TV below. Are you excited for a new Big Boi solo album? Give your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube