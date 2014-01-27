Macklemore Texts Kendrick Lamar Telling Him He Got Robbed At The GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

After the smoke cleared on music’s biggest stage, Kendrick Lamar walked away with zero Grammy Awards after being nominated seven times. His competitors Macklemore & Ryan Lewis let it be known to all that it was a cold world as they walked away with four golden gramophones.

All is fair in love in war but the Seattle rapper must have felt a little guilty for snagging this year’s Best Rap Album as he immediately texted K. Dot an apology on how he and the Grammys had “robbed him.”

To let the entire world know his sincerity, he posted the screenshot texts onto his Instagram saying, “My text to Kendrick after the show He deserved best rap album.. I’m honored and completely blown away to win anything much less 4 Grammys.”

It was a sentiment that was previously shared by Macklemore as he went on the record saying Kendrick’s good kid, m.A.A.D. city trumped his own The Heist in terms of Hip-Hop quality.

Harboring no ill will, Kendrick texted Macklemore earlier in the day with “Lets get it bro! wake up call! we worked hard as f**k!”

The Hip-Hop community agreed wholeheartedly as they quickly took to Twitter in protest of the Compton kid’s hefty defeat. Despite everything, the Seattle duo will always cherish the hardware they earned which included Best New Artist, Rap Performance and Rap Song for “Thrift Shop” and of course, Best Rap Album.

