Shaq, Drake, Quavo, 2 Chainz & More Share Stories About Magic City In Trailer For Starz Docuseries

Paras Griffin / Magic City: An American Fantasy

The first trailer for the Starz docuseries, Magic City: An American Fantasy, has arrived, and it features Drake, Shaq, 2 Chainz, Big Boi, and more showing their appreciation for the legendary Atlanta strip club.

The five-part series, executive produced by the 6 God through DreamCrew Entertainment, along with Jermaine Dupri, explores the rise of the Atlanta strip joint that’s not only famous for its dancers, but its lemon pepper wings, just ask former NBA player Lou Williams.

The docuseries also talks about Magic City’s impact on the world of Hip-Hop and the city of Atlanta.

In the trailer, the Canadian rapper gushes about the strip club, saying, “It’s one of the wonders of the world,” and that “Magic City became this place for people to flourish, Black music to flourish.”

Shaq, Jermaine Dupri, Nelly, Magic City founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, T.I., 2 Chainz, Big Boi, Killer Mike, and some dancers all sit down in front of the camera to share their stories about Magic City.

In one part of the trailer, Shaq reveals he signed his $120 million Los Angeles Lakers contract in the club, while Big Boi revealed that he learned that Outkast’s hit, B.O.B (Bombs Over Baghdad), was a hit after playing in the club, getting the strip club’s stamp of approval. Quavo also claims that there “wouldn’t be a Migos without Magic City.”

In a statement, Kathryn Busby, Starz’s president of original programming, said about the series, “Magic City: An American Fantasy is a riveting behind-the-curtain look at one of the most unique places in Black culture.”

She continued, “The docuseries’ unprecedented insider access and history unveiled from those who built its empire is a perfect complement to STARZ’s slate of adult, culture-driving shows.”

Magic City: An American Fantasy premieres August 15.