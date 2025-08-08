Police Call Troy Ave Shooting Video Cap, Case Closed

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

A video that recently went viral seemed to show rapper Troy Ave firing shots at a robber, but police now say it’s fake.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ the incident was “not substantiated,” meaning it didn’t really happen, and they’ve officially closed the case. The video had a lot of people online talking, with some claiming Troy Ave staged the whole thing just to get attention. But the rapper quickly denied he was the man in the clip.

He posted, “Nah they wildin, this dude looks nothing like me!! Why they wanna put ya boy back in jail?” Troy even joked that the guy in the video looked like John Wick and could be fake, saying, “He could be a damn A.I. for all we know.”

This isn’t the first time Troy Ave’s name has come up in connection to gunfire. Back in 2016, he was involved in a shooting at Irving Plaza in New York during a T.I. concert. His bodyguard was killed, and Troy was shot as well. He was caught on camera firing a gun and was arrested, but he said it was self-defense.

Troy later testified in court, saying podcast host Taxstone was the one who started the shooting. In 2023, Taxstone was found guilty of manslaughter and gun charges and is still locked up. Now that the San Diego video has been ruled fake, Troy Ave is off the hook again, no charges, no court, and no jail time.



Troy Ave has been relatively quiet on the music front lately, making more headlines for his antics outside of music than for new releases. However, he recently dropped a new track titled “South Of France,” aiming to shift the focus back to his artistry. The song arrives amid renewed attention and chatter surrounding his name.

Many fans still remember Troy Ave best for his 2014 hit “All About The Money,” which helped him gain significant traction in the Hip-Hop scene. With this new release, he seems to be reminding listeners that he’s still capable of delivering music worth hearing.