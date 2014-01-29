J. Cole’s Dreamville Label Partners With Interscope Records

Add major label record executive to J. Cole‘s resume. The North Carolina bred rapper’s Dreamville label has been picked up for distribution by Interscope Records.

“Dreamville celebrates the sort of grass roots, out-of-the-box approach to connecting artists to their fans that can help move the music industry into the future,” said Interscope Records President of Urban Music Joie Manda in a press statement. “We are very pleased to welcome Dreamville into the Interscope family.”

Dreamville’s first official signing under the new deal is Paris-born rapper Bas, who is currently on the What Dreams May Come tour with Cole. Bas appeared on “New York Times,” featuring 50 Cent—a bonus cut off the Born Sinner album.

The Dreamville label was put together by Cole and his business partner, Ibrahim Hamad, before the St. John’s grad ev’en signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation.

“We’re honored and excited to partner with Interscope Records, a legendary and powerful force in the music industry, said Cole, who is still signed to Roc Nation, in a press statement. “We’re ready to add to the history.”

Now this, is a power move. Last night (January 27), J. Cole headlined VH1’s Super Bowl Blitz concert in Queens.

—

Photo: Dreamvillian